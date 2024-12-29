Colorado will see snow, rain, winds and fire danger Sunday through Monday

Colorado will see snow, rain, winds and fire danger today and tomorrow

People across Colorado should prepare for a mix of winter weather and fire risks, as snow, rain, and strong winds dominate the forecast through Monday. Red flag warnings are in effect across large areas of both states due to increased fire danger.

Sunny skies marked Sunday morning for much of the region, but winds are expected to pick up throughout the day. In the high country, stronger gusts Sunday morning will intensify by afternoon, potentially causing blowing snow and reduced visibility.

From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, with sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph.

CBS

Stronger winds will begin in higher mountain elevations but are expected to spread eastward. By Sunday night, gusts of 20 to 30 mph will likely be felt along the Front Range, intensifying into Monday.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Colorado's high country through eastern Utah as of Sunday morning and on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday across the region, fire danger will heighten, according to the National Weather Service. Monday will also be a First Alert Weather Day.

A National Weather Service map shows areas in Colorado and Utah where red flag warnings are in place as of the morning of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. National Weather Service

Another round of snow in the mountains is forecast to begin Sunday evening and continue through Monday night. The heaviest snowfall is expected in northern mountain areas, with more snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, much of the precipitation will remain in higher elevations, leaving lower areas along Interstate 25 mostly dry. Far northeastern Colorado may see a stray rain shower overnight, while parts of western Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer counties could experience a rain-snow mix.

CBS

Sunday temperatures started in the 30s, with highs expected in the mid-50s along the Front Range. Mountain areas are forecast to reach the 40s, with some metro areas, including Greenwood Village, Aurora, and Commerce City, reaching 60 degrees.

Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to move through by New Year's Eve, bringing cooler temperatures in the 30s, closer to seasonal norms.

CBS