Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado sheriff's deputies stop stolen car before collision with pedestrians

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies block stolen car from striking pedestrians
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies block stolen car from striking pedestrians 01:23

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a driver in a stolen car from colliding with a group of pedestrians in a King Soopers parking lot. Shortly before noon on Monday, deputies spotted the stolen vehicle in the grocery store parking lot at Highlands Ranch Parkway and University Boulevard. 

douglas-county-sheriff-stolen-car.jpg
Pedestrians in the parking lot of the King Soopers at Highlands Ranch Parkway and University Boulevard.  Douglas County Sheriff's Office

A deputy saw a male and a female getting into the vehicle. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, the male driver backed out of the parking space and went in reverse in what deputies called "a high rate of speed toward a group of pedestrians in the parking lot."

While that was happening a deputy in the next aisle drove his patrol car into the path of the stolen car and blocked the pedestrians from being hit. The driver of the stolen car crashed into the patrol car. 

douglas-county-stolen-car-stop.jpg
A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stops the driver of a stolen car after crashing into a patrol car in a grocery store parking lot.  Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident. The driver has been identified as Joseph Blodgett, 29, of Denver and is facing several charges including reckless endangerment, motor vehicle theft, eluding, shoplifting, drug possession, and driving without a valid license.

The passenger has been identified as Amanda Conklin, 39, from Littleton. Deputies said she had a stolen Colorado driver's license and faces charges related to motor vehicle, identity theft, and criminal possession of an ID document.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.