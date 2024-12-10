Colorado SecureSavings Program offers retirement savings plans for employers, employees
About one million people in Colorado don't have retirement savings options through their employer. Colorado SecureSavings is a retirement savings program created by the State Treasurer's Office.
It offers a retirement savings option to workers in Colorado whose employers do not offer a workplace retirement plan, self-employed individuals, and those who want an easy way to save in a Roth Individual Retirement Account they can take wherever their career leads.
"Most of the employees are paycheck to paycheck employees and they really need an avenue to be able to save even if it's just a tiny bit every paycheck," said Blue Bonnet restaurant general manager Chris Strowmatt.
Colorado SecureSavings was created to meet a need after it was discovered that more than 40% of the state's private-sector workforce didn't have access to a retirement savings plan at work prior to 2023.
Some businesses are required by state law to provide retirement options to their employees.