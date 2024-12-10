Colorado SecureSavings Program offers retirement savings plans for employers, employees

About one million people in Colorado don't have retirement savings options through their employer. Colorado SecureSavings is a retirement savings program created by the State Treasurer's Office.

It offers a retirement savings option to workers in Colorado whose employers do not offer a workplace retirement plan, self-employed individuals, and those who want an easy way to save in a Roth Individual Retirement Account they can take wherever their career leads.

/ Getty Images

"Most of the employees are paycheck to paycheck employees and they really need an avenue to be able to save even if it's just a tiny bit every paycheck," said Blue Bonnet restaurant general manager Chris Strowmatt.

Colorado SecureSavings was created to meet a need after it was discovered that more than 40% of the state's private-sector workforce didn't have access to a retirement savings plan at work prior to 2023.

Some businesses are required by state law to provide retirement options to their employees.