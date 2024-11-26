Colorado secretary of state announces mandatory recount of state House District 16 race

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a mandatory recount of the results for the state House Representative District 16 race. According to Griswold's office, just six votes separate Republican Rebecca Keltie from incumbent Democrat Stephanie Vigil.

Because the vote difference is within 0.5% of the winner's total, it requires a recount according to Colorado Revised Statutes § 1-10.5-101(1)(b).

The election results of the Secretary of State's Office show that Keltie received 50.01% or 20,641 votes, and Vigil received 49.99% or 20,635 votes. All canvass results were submitted to the office on Monday.

According to the secretary of state's office, the district in El Paso County has been notified about the recount which must be completed by Dec. 6.