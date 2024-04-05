Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland's 13-mile journey from Thomas Jefferson High School to Coors Field

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is beginning his eighth season with the ballclub and his journey to pitching at 20th and Blake started more than a decade ago, just 13 miles away from Coors Field.

In 2011, Kyle wasn't wearing purple and black but was fitted in brown and gold as a high school senior at Denver's Thomas Jefferson High School. For the Spartans, he set the state record with 145 strikeouts, and posted a 1.39 ERA, while only walking 17 batters.

Spartans pitcher Kyle Freeland went all seven innings Wednesday. The Thomas Jefferson High School boy's baseball team blanked Lincoln 5-0 Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2011. Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"He had an unmatched work ethic," said Robby Bales, who was his head baseball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School. "That's the kind of guy that continued to go, go, go. And then on top of the fact that he's maybe the most competitive kid I've ever coached. Doesn't matter what it is."

Kyle was part of a tight-knit group of players known as the "Freeland Freaks." And he was a freak of nature on the mound and at the plate. According to MaxPreps, from his sophomore to senior year of varsity baseball for the Spartans, he had a .451 batting average, with eight home runs, and 42 RBIs.

"Kyle had a way of associating with everybody and making sure that we were all pulling on the same rope. We all had one common goal and you know, that was a fun group of guys to coach," Bales said.

Freeland also excelled in the classroom. His business and marketing teacher Matt Nicolo, remembers Kyle as a young man who was easygoing and could get along with anyone. But, for a brief moment that all changed when the teacher challenged the student on the baseball field.

"I always would say, 'Hey Kyle, one of these days I'm going to come out to batting practice. I'm going to show you what a real hitter can do.' His face would turn and he would literally be like 'Bring it.' And to be honest with you, I was scared to death because I thought he would bean me. So, I never went out there to do it," Nicolo said.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. / Getty Images

A corner of Matt's classroom is dedicated to his star pupil. Including a signed high school jersey, a baseball card, and Freeland's Rockies bobblehead. The high school has also honored its star student-athlete by retiring his jersey in 2019.

Bales remained the manager at Thomas Jefferson High School until 2014. Now, he coaches in college as the head coach of the Colorado School of Mines baseball team. It's a job he's held since 2018, but when he gets a chance, he still coaches his major league star from afar.

"Sometimes those games are a little more stressful for me to watch because I want him to do well so badly. At the same time, I'm super proud of him every time he goes out and I know he's working on his craft," Bales said.