"You achieve exactly where you want to be": Apprenticeship program lifting restaurant workers up

Restaurant Apprentices Get On The Job Training To Move Up

Restaurant Apprentices Get On The Job Training To Move Up

Restaurant Apprentices Get On The Job Training To Move Up

Colorado is one of a few states that offers a certified apprenticeship program within the restaurant industry. Colorado Restaurant Foundation hosts the program in order to develop new leaders in Colorado restaurants.

The apprenticeship program provides a structured path to move up within the restaurant hierarchy; and it allows restaurant management to invest in workers who have a passion for the food service industry and want to move up.

The apprenticeship program allows workers like Julian Garcia to pursue his dream.

"Making food for people has always been my passion," Garcia said.

He started at BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen doing prep.

"Prep is just a lot of knife work, like cutting up the chicken, separating its o that we have like pulled chicken and stuff like that," Garcia explained.

He filled in at the front of house for a while before doing an apprenticeship as a line cook.

"With them having me work in the mornings, the busiest time of the restaurant, I got a lot of experience making sure I could stay level headed and could handle the pressure," Garcia told CBS News Colorado.

CBS

A restaurant is a high-pressure workplace. It is a delicate dance to prepare high quality food in a timely manor. You need a crew that works well together and strong leadership.

"I would definitely consider this program a success," said Rob Lee, General Manager at BriDer Rotisserie & Kitchen.

Lee committed to the apprenticeship program which does require some time and attention on the part of the restaurant.

"It has a beginning and a goal and there are many checkpoints along the way. Having that structure, I think, is a little bit better than the sort of seat of your pants training," Lee explained.

Garcia did a second apprenticeship at BriDer. He was recently promoted to kitchen supervisor.

"It feels amazing. Honestly, it feels like all the hard work I've been putting in is starting to pay off," he said.

The on-the-job training is elevating Garcia to someday achieve his goal of being a general manager.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for the Denver Food & Wine Festival

The Colorado Restaurant Foundation funds its programming through ticket sales to the Food & Wine Festival. The four-day festival starts Wednesday, September 4, 2024 and ends with the Grand Tasting on Saturday, September 7, 2024.