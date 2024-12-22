Man facing charges for allegedly following, assaulting Colorado reporter in front of Grand Junction TV station

A man reportedly attacked a reporter in Grand Junction earlier this week after following him back to the TV station where he works.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department affidavit, KKCO News Reporter Ja'Ronn Alex was working on The Grand Mesa on Dec. 18. As he drove through Delta, Colorado on his way back to Grand Junction, he noticed a vehicle marked as a Sunshine Rides taxi cab following him. Alex made his way quickly back to Grand Junction while the vehicle continued to tail him.

After Alex reached Grand Junction he stopped at a stoplight on Hwy 6 and 50 at 25 Road. He told police the vehicle pulled up next to him at the light and both men rolled down their windows.

The driver, later identified as Patrick Thomas Egan, reportedly shouted at Alex, "Are you even a U.S. Citizen? This is Trump's America now! I'm a Marine, and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!"

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

Alex called his manager, Stacey Stewart, who directed him to drive back to the television station and enter the secure building to get away from Egan.

As Alex parked in front of the building, Egan reportedly pulled into the parking lot and began to follow Alex into the building. Alex told officers that Egan began to chase him as he ran toward the front door demanding to see Alex's ID, asking if he was American, and repeating he was a Marine who took an oath to defend the country.

Egan reportedly tackled Alex to the ground and placed him in a headlock, attempting to strangle him. Officers said that's when several other employees ran out and pulled Egan's arms from around Alex's neck before pinning Egan to the ground. Authorities said the employees held Egan on the ground until law enforcement arrived.

The attack and Alex's attempt to get away were captured on the station's security camera, which is located inside the main lobby. The camera was pointed toward the front windows and door to the building. A Christmas tree in the window partially blocked the view, but officers said the footage caught Egan tackling Alex.

Officers took Egan into custody and booked him into the Mesa County Jail. He is facing charges of assault in the second degree, bias-motivated crimes, and harassment.

Alex told police he believed Egan followed him because of his ethnicity of being a Pacific Islander. According to his KKCO profile, Alex is a "native of Detroit, Michigan, and has resided in various locations across the Eastern and Southern regions of the United States. In 2023, he successfully obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Clemson University."

There is no known connection to the suspect, however, Egan's accusations echo sentiments seen in interviews, rallies, and other platforms this year.

A part of President-Elect Donald Trump's re-election campaign included a mass deportation plan for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. He has been vocal about his dislike of the media and has filed multiple lawsuits against news agencies and journalists.