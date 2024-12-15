Colorado pedestrian killed in I-25 crash after leaving medical center

Police in Lone Tree are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by vehicles on Interstate 25 over the weekend.

According to the City of Lone Tree, a man left the HCA HealthONE Sky Ridge medical complex while on a hold Saturday night. Police officers reportedly saw him on the light rail tracks and advised the Regional Transportation District to shut down trains in the area.

CBS

The man reportedly spotted the officers as he approached the Lincoln Station platform and turned back south.

Police said the man jumped the fence and attempted to run across I-25 when he was struck by vehicles. Officers immediately took lifesaving measures and the man was taken to HCA HealthONE SkyRidge, where he was pronounced deceased.

CBS

Southbound I-25 at C470 was temporarily closed while first responders worked the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.