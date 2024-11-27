Watch CBS News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife released two bear cubs in Boulder County

By Jeff Gurney

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released two bears in Boulder County last Friday.  Both bears spent months in a rehabilitation facility in Del Norte.

Now CPW says the bears are ready to make their own dens for hibernation.   CPW posted the information on Wednesday.

People found one of the cubs wandering Longmont earlier this year.  The other cub is from Colorado Springs according to CPW.

"At the rehab facility, CPW staff intentionally start to scale back feedings to mimic conditions in the wild and signal to the bears it's time to start hibernation," CPW said on the social media platform X.   "We try to set them up for success because we want bears to thrive in Colorado," CPW said.

