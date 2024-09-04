Colorado deputy injured after burglary suspect rams patrol car

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was injured when a burglary suspect allegedly rammed the patrol car in an attempt to get away. The crash happened on Wednesday morning after a burglary at a salvage yard near Highway 85 and Blakeland Drive.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly, deputies were called to the scene at 2:38 a.m. after management saw the suspects on camera. Deputies set up a perimeter and that's when the suspect rammed into the patrol car with the deputy inside. A trailer was unattached in that crash.

A pursuit began and deputies said a suspect fired five to six shots at officers. Police officers with the Englewood Police Department assisted deputies as the pursuit continued on Belleview Avenue by Cherry Creek High School.

"Our deputies pursued this vehicle and continued to pursue it after he was shot at. If you shoot at our law enforcement officers, we will catch you. It doesn't sway us by shooting at us. It just aggravates the situation and we are going to make sure we get you into custody," said Weekly.

Officers set up a perimeter and the suspect vehicle became disabled after crashing into a tree. One suspect, later identified as Brenton Zeiler, 29, was taken into custody at the crash scene. Deputies are searching for two other suspects involved in the burglary and pursuit.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

One gun, a 9mm pistol, was recovered at a local park.