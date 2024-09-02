Colorado man gets life sentence for wife's murder

A 27-year-old Denver man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a jury convicted him of strangling his wife five months after they were married.

The judge also removed any chance for Jonathan Nuno-Mijangos to be eligible for parole.

Jonathan Nuno-Mijango following his arrest in 2021. Denver District Attorney's Office



Jasmin Cigarroa's body was reported missing March 10, 2021. The 24-year-old's body was found in rural Adams County two days later.

Nuno-Mijangos claimed that Cigarroa left their home with a friend and never returned. But Denver Police Department investigators tracked the location of his cell phone to East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road. Cigarroa's body was found in a gulley about six feet from the road.

Nuno-Mijangos was arrested that day. The jury found him guilty of murder, assault, tampering with a body and abuse of a corpse.

Jasmin Cigarroa Cigarroa family

"Jasmin Cigarroa was a hard-working, intelligent and loving woman whose death at such a young age, and at the hands of her husband, was a terrible tragedy. I want to commend the members of my office and the Denver Police Department who worked on the case, as well as the members of the jury, for holding Mr. Nuno-Mijangos accountable for this senseless murder," said 2nd Judicial District Attorney Beth McCann. "I hope the result of this case provides some measure of comfort to Jasmin's friends and family. It is also my hope that this case reminds everyone in Denver that there is still much more work to be done to address the scourge of domestic violence."