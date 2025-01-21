Colorado man found guilty after driving car into ex-girlfriend, family in Adams County

The Colorado man accused of striking three pedestrians in what prosecutors described as a domestic violence incident has been found guilty of several charges. Jurors convicted Manuel Handboy of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault.

CBS

An Adams County jury reached the verdict after an eight-day trial.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 15, 2022, Handboy's ex-girlfriend, her mother, and sister were returning to the Red Rock Motel on responded to 63rd Avenue near Federal Boulevard following a shopping trip. The victim had been staying at the motel with her mother after recently breaking up with Handboy, 39.

Victims told police that as they were unloading items from their vehicle, Handboy accelerated toward the group in his black Acura sedan. That's when investigators said he intentionally hit the victim, her mother, and her sister with his vehicle.

Manuel Handboy Adams County Sheriff

Prosecutors said the force of the impact sent both the victim and her mother into the air while the victim's sister, who was sitting in the car, was also struck. The victim and her sister were injured and their mother was knocked unconscious and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures.

Investigators said after crashing his vehicle and flipping it onto its side, Handboy tried to run away from the scene. That's when a courageous witness subdued him until deputies from the Adams County Sheriff's Office arrived and took him into custody.

"This defendant plowed his vehicle into three innocent victims, causing unspeakable suffering," said District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "The defendant's violent actions are an outrageous assault on this community, and I'm grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict. The District Attorney's Office will continue to prosecute violent acts of domestic violence to the fullest extent of the law. I appreciate the hard work of our law enforcement partners and my team at the DA's Office in securing justice in this case."

Handboy is scheduled for sentencing on April 2.