Colorado man drowns in South Platte River after losing balance, falling into water

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man from Aurora drowned after he fell into the South Platte River while celebrating the Fourth of July with his family. It happened near Deckers on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jorge Ramirez-Flores, 57, was celebrating the holiday with his family when he lost his balance while walking on the rocks. He fell into the water.

A family member tried to grab him but he was unable to do so in the fast-moving current.  

Ramirez-Flores quickly went downstream about two miles to the Gaskill Bridge, where unidentified citizens saw his body and pulled him out of the water but he was unresponsive. 

They tried to save him with resuscitation efforts until North Fork Fire arrived and took over. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful. 

