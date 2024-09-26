Colorado man charged with unwanted sexual contact in Fort Collins released on $250 bond

A Colorado man arrested and charged with two counts of unwanted sexual contact in Fort Collins has been released from jail on a $250 bond and police believe there might be more victims.

One woman in Fort Collins called police around 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 saying she rejected advances from a man in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road. After walking away from him, he approached her again, groped her and then ran away. When police responded, they found a second woman who described a similar encounter.

Based on the alleged victims' descriptions, they found and arrested 29-year-old Ronald Wilder on Sept. 13.

The two women said they didn't know Wilder.

He's due in court Thursday for a first appearance.

"Sexual contact like this is not an everyday occurrence in this city and it is unacceptable behavior," said Fort Collins Police Lt. Kelly Weaver. "We want our community to feel safe. Remember, if you see something, say something."

Court records show a protection order was granted against Wilder by a judge, meaning he's prohibited from contacting the alleged victims.

He has not yet hired an attorney or been assigned a public defender. No contact information for Wilder could be found in public records.