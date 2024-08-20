Watch CBS News
Colorado man arrested for sexual exploitation of child, possession of child sex abuse material

By Jennifer McRae

A Louisville man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child relating to possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Louis Felipe Cuellar, 21, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. 

According to detectives, the investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators searched Cuellar's residence on Matchless Street in Louisville on July 17. 

Investigators said analysis of electronic devices seized during the search warrant led to the discovery of additional CSAM evidence and probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Cuellar. 

Cuellar turned himself in and was booked into the Boulder County Jail on a $30,000 bond for four counts of sexual exploitation of a child- distributes sexually explosive material, four counts of sexual exploitation of a child- possession of a video, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child- possession of image. 

