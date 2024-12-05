Colorado reports 8% increase in people applying for help to pay heating bills: "Unprecedent numbers"

Colorado reports 8% increase in people applying for help to pay heating bills

As temperatures begin to drop, the costs of heating your home is going up. Many Coloradans are now left wondering how they're going to pay for their winter heating bills. Meanwhile, the State's Low Income Energy Assistance Program, known as LEAP, is reporting a surge in applications for help.

The state program helping people with their heating bills has seen an 8% increase in applications since this time last year. Theresa Kullen, the program manager for LEAP, said it's an alarming trend they've been seeing for the past five years.

"We are seeing a lot of new people that we have not served before. we usually serve every year, those on fixed incomes, disabilities, seniors on retirement benefits, social security," said Kullen. "It's getting harder and harder for the people that we serve."

The program helps low and moderate-income coloradans pay part of their winter heating bills over a six-month period.

Kullen said since early November when the application period re-opened for this year, they've received about 60,000 applications. She added that over the last few years, on average, they've seen a 10% increase in applications year-over-year.

"They are unprecedent numbers and levels of applications, so the demand is real, the need is real and it's on the rise," said Kullen.

The latest surge comes after several years of spikes in demand for help. It also comes after Xcel Energy's rate increase announcement last month, upping resident's bills by an average of $4.57 per month impacting many Coloradans this winter.

"Our program can help pay your home winter heating costs, because never would we want you to be either in an indoor temperature that's not safe for you or scrimping on food," said Kullen. "We're really here to help and that's our biggest message."

Annual incomes cannot exceed the following:

- Household size of 1 - $40,584

- Household size of 2 - $53,076

- Household size of 4 - $78,060

LEAP's benefits range anywhere from $200 to $1,000. Applications are open through April 30, 2025.

Benefits differ depending on what an applicant's income is, what type of fuel is being used, energy prices, etc.

Those interested in applying do not need to go into the office to fill out an application or for an interview. Applications can be received online, or by mail. More information can be found here at cdhs.colorado.gov/leap or the LEAP hotline phone number at 866-432-8435.