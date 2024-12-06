Colorado Gov. Polis attends resigning of Highlands Ranch intersection in honor of Kendrick Castillo

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis attended the resigning of an intersection in Highlands Ranch in honor of Kendrick Castillo on Friday. The intersection of Plaza Drive and Lucent Boulevard has been renamed Kendrick Castillo Way after the only victim of the 2019 STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.

New signs were posted on the intersection of Plaza Drive and Lucent Boulevard in Highlands Ranch in honor of Kendrick Castillo. CBS

Kendrick died while trying to save classmates from the shooter. Polis joined other elected officials at the intersection to remember Kendrick's heroism.

"One of our greatest heroes Kendrick Castillo, and as a beacon of courage and heroism to all who come to Douglas County, Kendrick Castillo Way is more than a street sign... it is a way of life. Running into danger and the unknown to save others, sacrificing your life to save someone else, that's the highest expression of who we can be as humans and as Coloradans," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

Kendrick Castillo Charles Burroughs

"This street name, along with the monument for Highlands Ranch Civic Green Park, is really a key part of Colorado and Douglas County and communities that work to make sure that the name and the heroic acts and the life of Kendrick Castillo are always remembered here in Douglas County and across our state and across the country. Kendrick's bravery will always be remembered," said Polis.

Last week, Kendrick's parents helped put up a new street sign on a different section of Lucent Boulevard in honor of their son.