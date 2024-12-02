Colorado Gov. Jared Polis visits Adams 12 High School cybersecurity career kickstart program

Gov. Jared Polis visited Adams 12 High School students on Monday who are enrolled in a new career kickstart cybersecurity career pathway. He visited an innovation center where students learn concrete cybersecurity skills.

Gov. Jared Polis toured the new Adams 12 Career Pathway Innovation Center. CBS

The FutureForward at Bollman Tech program is designed to give high school students new and exciting career opportunities. It also offers students the opportunity to earn college credit that can be used at both two- and four-year higher education institutions.

"So some are going to college, and many graduate with a semester or a year of college credit already done, shortening the time and the cost of college. Others graduate with a skill certification and enter the workforce. Some of them are getting $70,000 to $80,000 jobs right out of high school," said Polis.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis visited Adams 12 High School students enrolled in the cybersecurity career kickstart program. CBS

The FutureForward program also offers career choices that include nursing, welding, graphic design and engineering.