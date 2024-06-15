Colorado fire crews respond to roof collapse at Bradford Auto Body in Littleton

South Metro Fire Rescue and the Little Police Department say personnel responded to a roof collapse at Bradford Auto Body in Littleton.

SMFR says approximately 30'x30' portion of the building collapsed and there are multiple crews currently on the scene, including the Technical Rescue, HazMat 38 and Heavy Rescue teams to shore the remaining portion of the roof.

No one was reportedly in the building at the time of the collapse and the incident didn't affect the Mile High Hook & Ladder Fire parade & muster that's taking place just a block away, according to fire officials.

