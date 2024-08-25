Colorado families, locals, and visitors enjoy a packed BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club

On Friday, BMW Championship spectators broke attendance records, and Saturday and Sunday tickets sold out in record time. In the crowds, both locals and visitors enjoyed the tournament at the Castle Pines Golf Club.

"I haven't seen the flowers or anything look better than they do now," said Castle Pines Village neighbor Joshua Riehl.

"Got some good mountain golf in," said Calin Skudlarek, who lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and works for the PGA Tour. "I have not been to Castle Pines. It was exciting to see BMW come back out here for it. It's been a while."

"Watching some golf. We went to the putting green and practiced a little," said Thornton resident and BMW Championship volunteer Collin Hager.

Even the youngest spectators understand the basics of golf.

"Try to make it in holes in one big shot," said Collin's 4-year-old son Emery Hager, who came to the championship with his parents and 2-year-old brother, Nolan. Youths 15 and under can attend for free with a parent.

"It's a great way to expose them to the sport. We enjoy spending our time outside on the weekends, so it's a great way to go out and enjoy Colorado," said Collin Hager.

Joshua Riehl was 17 when he attended the International at Castle Pines Golf Club in 1999 with his grandfather, Frank Micek.

"I had just purchased a hat here from the merchandise tent, and it just so happened that Tiger Woods was just a hole away. And my grandfather's like, 'See if you can get his signature, his autograph.' And we go over there and, sure enough, I put the hat out and I was just so excited he signed it," said Riehl.

Riehl secured autographs from Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia that day. More than 25 years later, Riehl lives just feet from the course and is back volunteering for the BMW Championship. This time, he brought not only his grandfather but also his daughter, Milana.

"We've got three generations right here," Micek said.

Riehl even added another iconic autograph to his collection this time around.

"On my hat, I was able to get Peyton Manning's autograph," said Riehl.

By the end of the tournament, Milana hopes to get one too.

"I haven't gotten an autograph yet, but I hope I get an autograph," said 10-year-old Milana Riehl.

"We're working on it!" her father added.

The tournament is estimated to bring $30 million to the local economy.