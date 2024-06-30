Colorado emergency crews respond to garage fire near Morrison Road and Kipling Street
West Metro Fire Rescue says crews responded to a garage fire at a single-family home near Morrison Road and Kipling Street on Sunday.
Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen for several blocks which resulted in crews to execute an offensive strategy.
An update was issued from WMFR around 12:39 p.m. that the fire affected a detached garage and there was heavy smoke and flames when crews arrived to the scene.
The garage was ruled a total loss following a partial roof collapse, according to WMFR. There were no injuries reported as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.