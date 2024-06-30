Colorado emergency crews respond to garage fire near Morrison Road and Kipling Street

West Metro Fire Rescue says crews responded to a garage fire at a single-family home near Morrison Road and Kipling Street on Sunday.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen for several blocks which resulted in crews to execute an offensive strategy.

UPDATE: This was a detached garage fire, with heavy smoke & flames as crews arrived on scene. Structure is a total loss after partial roof collapse. Fast work by firefighters limited exposure to nearby home. There were no injuries & the cause of the fire is under investigation. https://t.co/51odHhaZaJ pic.twitter.com/JDMSONLO3y — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 30, 2024

An update was issued from WMFR around 12:39 p.m. that the fire affected a detached garage and there was heavy smoke and flames when crews arrived to the scene.

The garage was ruled a total loss following a partial roof collapse, according to WMFR. There were no injuries reported as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.