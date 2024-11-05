Colorado election results and maps show live vote count

The deadlines have passed and the polls are now closed in the general election in Colorado.

There were numerous statewide measures (14) citizens were asked to vote for or against this year, including on issues like abortion, judicial discipline and school choice. The last time Coloradans had more than 14 statewide initiatives on their ballot was in 1914 -- 110 years ago.

There were open seats in three of Colorado's eight congressional districts (Districts 3, 4 and 5). All three seats were vacated by Republicans, and constituents are deciding if GOP candidates will continue to be their representatives. And polls showed a very competitive race in District 8. That is one of several races nationwide that is projected to go down to the wire, and could determine the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In Denver and other municipalities and counties, voters were asked to approve or reject local law changes relating to issues like health care, affordable housing and school district funding.

In the election results below, follow the live updates to see who Coloradans have chosen to vote for in the presidential race and on lower ticket races on the ballot in 2024.

President - Colorado election results

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 3

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 5

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 6

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 7

U.S. Representative - Colorado Congressional District 8

Colorado ballot measures

Amendment H: Sets up a judicial discipline board

Amendment I: No bail for defendants in first-degree murder cases

Amendment J: Removes the same-sex marriage ban from the state constitution

Amendment K: Sets earlier deadlines to set the ballot

Amendment 79: Enshrines legal abortion in the state constitution

Amendment 80: Constitutional right to school choice

Proposition JJ: Allows state to keep taxes it's collected from sports betting

Proposition KK: Excise tax on gun and ammunition sales

Amendment G: Allows more disabled veterans to access a state property tax exemption

Proposition 127: Bans the sporting hunting of big cats

Proposition 128: Parole eligibility for people convicted of violent crimes

Proposition 129: Creates a veterinary professional associates' degree

Proposition 130: $350 million in state funding for law enforcement

Proposition 131: Ranked-choice voting

Colorado Senate results

Colorado House of Representatives results

Other Colorado race results