More Colorado drivers buckling up as summer seat belt enforcement period winds down

More Colorado drivers are buckling up when they hit the roads. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, more than 700 tickets were handed out during the summer seat belt enforcement period.

The Colorado State Patrol, along with 53 partnering law agencies, took part in the enforcement to raise awareness about how important seat belts are in reducing traffic fatalities.

From July 22 through Aug. 2, CDOT said 714 drivers were cited during the July Wave Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign. During the three seat belt enforcement periods since April of this year, a total of 3,911 citations have been issued to drivers in Colorado.

MADERLA / Getty Images

According to CDOT, 216 people died from crashes involving unrestrained passengers. There have been 17 unbuckled fatalities in Weld County this year, 13 in Adams County and 11 in El Paso County. Those are the counties with the highest number of unbuckled fatalities in the state.

"Seat belt use falls when people are in slower speed zones and residential areas. But it's crucial to prioritize safety regardless of the speed limit," said CDOT's Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk in a statement. "Seat belts are designed to safeguard passengers and can considerably reduce the chance of serious injury or death in a crash."

Colorado has an 89% seat belt use rate which is just slightly lower than the national average of 92%. State law mandates that both the driver and passengers in a vehicle must wear a seat belt whenever the vehicle is in motion. The fine for not wearing a seat belt starts at $65 for drivers and up to $82 for parents or caregivers with improperly restrained children.

For more information on seat belt safety and the Click It or Ticket campaign, visit the CDOT seat belt safety webpage.