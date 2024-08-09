Colorado deputies investigate series of new rock-throwing incidents

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of rock-throwing incidents that happened between July 19 and August 4.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are investigating six rock-throwing incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles from another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Deputies say the incidents happened primarily in the evening or early in the morning in the southern cooperated Jefferson County along W. Quincy Avenue, W. Belleview Avenue, W. Peakview Avenue, W. Bowles Avenue, and W. Coalmine Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Rocks Thrown at Moving Cars



We are investigating incidents in which rocks were thrown at moving vehicles from another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. These events took place between July 19 and August 4, primarily in the late evening… pic.twitter.com/LQLLkE0wnV — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 9, 2024

No injuries have been reported from the six vehicles that were hit by rocks as deputies say in one case, a rock stuck the hood of a car, bounced into the windshield, and shattered it.

The rocks that were thrown led to damage to hoods, grills and along the side of vehicles affected.

The suspected vehicle has been described as a smaller, four-door sedan, but the color reported has varied, according to the sheriff's office.

Since the reported incidents, the sheriff's office says it has increased patrol in the areas.

Anyone with additional information or a victim, is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at the Tip Line at 303-271-5612 or the non-emergency tip line at 303-271-0211.