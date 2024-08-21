Colorado cycling event Venus de Miles is only for women, funds generational change

Venus de Miles was the first cycling event exclusively for women in 2008. In 17 years, more than 16,000 women have cycled in Venus de Miles.

"Venus de Miles is all about sisterhood and community; and so, I think, this is a terrific opportunity whether you're coming out with a group of 50 or your best friends, or whether you're coming solo and wanting to meet people for the first time," said Andra Pool, Chief Relationship and Community Officer for Greenhouse Scholars.

It was developed as a fundraising event for the Boulder-based nonprofit, Greenhouse Scholars. Greenhouse Scholars is dedicated to creating a community diverse in age, socioeconomics, geography, perspectives, and backgrounds. The organization focuses on surrounding scholars from under resourced community with resources that will help them succeed in college, through graduation and beyond. In many cases these students are the first in their family to pursue higher education, and success creates lasting generational change for families.

"Greenhouse is a community change organization. We're creating a powerful diverse committed community of leaders, working together to initiate solutions that really effect communities that we serve both here locally and nationwide," Pool explained.

Venus de Miles starts and finishes in Lyons, Colorado. It's full supported. There are three courses: 30-miles, 48-miles, and 64-miles; and there's a festival at the finish line.

Venus de Miles is Saturday, August 24, 2024. The first wave of riders goes off at 7:15 a.m. from the start/finish line in Lyons.