Colorado congressmen weigh in on Pete Hegseth confirmation hearings

2 different Colorado congressmen share opinions on Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon

Some of Colorado's congressional leaders are weighing in on the confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Defense Department. Representatives Jason Crow and Gabe Evans talked to CBS News Colorado about the nominee who has faced criticism over his views on women in the military and an allegation of sexual assault.

Republican senators have defended his nomination, arguing his status as an outsider and combat veteran makes him well-suited to take the reins of the Pentagon and its workforce of 3 million people.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

"I think it's clear that we're facing a lot of challenges in our Pentagon and in the Department of Defense right now. So bringing in some new and some fresh ideas, I think is something that is a value add in this conversation," said Evans, a Republican representing Colorado's 8th Congressional District.

In 2017, a woman told police that Hegseth sexually assaulted her. Hegseth said the encounter was consensual and he was never charged. Under questioning Tuesday, Hegseth said that allegation was part of a "coordinated smear campaign" in the media to tank his nomination.

"In order to be a leader in combat, people have to trust you. So things like excessive drinking, alcohol abuse, abuse of women, running nonprofit organizations into the ground and into debt... saying women don't belong in the military. These are all relevant to leadership," said Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District.

The GOP majority in the Senate could vote to confirm Hegseth soon after Trump takes office next week.