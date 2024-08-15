Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow helps secure federal funding to expand domestic violence resources

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Rep. Jason Crow helped secure more resources to help domestic violence victims in Colorado. The Colorado Democrat representing Congressional District 6 helped secure more than $1.6 million in federal funding to expand and create more domestic violence facilities. 

He delivered the funds Thursday morning to the organization Gateway. The funding will allow Gateway to continue to provide a safe place for this vulnerable community in Arapahoe County. 

domestic-violence-funding-5vo-transfer-frame-37.jpg
Rep. Jason Crow helped secure federal funding to expand domestic violence resources. CBS

"This is what you do, you help folks who are in crisis, you help folks who need a unique type of help, who are uniquely vulnerable," said Crow. 

The funding will be used to create two new facilities for emergency shelters with wraparound services and a transitional housing program for survivors of domestic violence. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.