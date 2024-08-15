Colorado Congressman Jason Crow helps secure federal funding to expand domestic violence resources

Rep. Jason Crow helped secure more resources to help domestic violence victims in Colorado. The Colorado Democrat representing Congressional District 6 helped secure more than $1.6 million in federal funding to expand and create more domestic violence facilities.

He delivered the funds Thursday morning to the organization Gateway. The funding will allow Gateway to continue to provide a safe place for this vulnerable community in Arapahoe County.

Rep. Jason Crow helped secure federal funding to expand domestic violence resources. CBS

"This is what you do, you help folks who are in crisis, you help folks who need a unique type of help, who are uniquely vulnerable," said Crow.

The funding will be used to create two new facilities for emergency shelters with wraparound services and a transitional housing program for survivors of domestic violence.