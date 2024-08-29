Watch CBS News
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for Eleanor Maldonado

By Jennifer McRae

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for Eleanor Maldonado. The 57-year-old female was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard in the Denver metro area. 

 Eleanor Maldonado CBI

According to the CBI, she suffers from a cognitive disorder that affects her memory. She is described as an Indigenous female with white hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds. 

Eleanor was last seen wearing teal spandex pants, a black shirt, pink sweater and a black crossbody purse. 

Anyone who sees Maldonado is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303.288.1535.  

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

