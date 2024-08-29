Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for Eleanor Maldonado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for Eleanor Maldonado. The 57-year-old female was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard in the Denver metro area.

According to the CBI, she suffers from a cognitive disorder that affects her memory. She is described as an Indigenous female with white hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds.

Eleanor was last seen wearing teal spandex pants, a black shirt, pink sweater and a black crossbody purse.

Anyone who sees Maldonado is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303.288.1535.