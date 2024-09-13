Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 15-year-old

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old who hasn't been seen since last month. Valerie Ayala-Griego was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of Jamacia Street in Aurora.

She was last heard from about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 via phone.

Valerie Ayala-Griego CBI

Ayala-Griego is an Indigenous female from the Cherokee tribe. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with "Paris" lettering, light color pants, black and white shoes.

Anyone who sees Ayala-Griego or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.