Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for woman last seen 2+ weeks ago

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a woman who was last seen in Denver more than two weeks ago. Aimee Wilson was last seen on Oct. 1 in the area of West 13th Avenue and Decatur Street. 

aimee-wilson-missing-indigenous.jpg
Aimee Wilson CBI

She is described as a 48-year-old Indigenous female with brown hair and brown eyes. Wilson is 5-foot-9 and 330 pounds. Her tribal affiliation is Cheyenne. 

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.

