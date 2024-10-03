Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for suspect truck in hit-and-run with motorcycle

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a suspect truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle. Investigators said the crash happened about 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday on Weld County Road 44 just east of I-25.

They said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on WCR 44 when an older model Ford Ranger single-cab truck reportedly pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious bodily injury.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a white Ford Ranger single-cab truck like the one in the photo. CBI

The truck drove away. The suspect driver has been described as a male, possibly Hispanic.

Investigators said the truck has a partial license plate with an "X" in the sequence, has a logo on the driver's side door that is round and blue/green, and has a ladder over the top of the bed. The image of the truck provided by the CBI is not the truck involved in the crash but one that is a similar make/model.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any information about the crash is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970.416.1985.