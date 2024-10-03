Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Medina Alert for suspect truck in hit-and-run with motorcycle
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a suspect truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle. Investigators said the crash happened about 1:47 p.m. on Wednesday on Weld County Road 44 just east of I-25.
They said a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on WCR 44 when an older model Ford Ranger single-cab truck reportedly pulled out in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to crash. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious bodily injury.
The truck drove away. The suspect driver has been described as a male, possibly Hispanic.
Investigators said the truck has a partial license plate with an "X" in the sequence, has a logo on the driver's side door that is round and blue/green, and has a ladder over the top of the bed. The image of the truck provided by the CBI is not the truck involved in the crash but one that is a similar make/model.
Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any information about the crash is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970.416.1985.