Hungry Colorado Buffaloes football fans will have 13 food trucks to choose from outside Folsom Field

The Colorado Buffaloes are ready to begin the 2024 football season with a home game at Folsom Field, and the University of Colorado Boulder has invited 13 new food truck vendors to feel some hungry fans outside the stadium. According to the university, more than 60% of the vendors are minority-owned.

One of them comes from Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, and it's serving food with some southern charm. Mississippi Boy Catfish and Ribs is located in the Holly Market in Denver. CU Denver alum Ty Allen owns the licensed nonprofit restaurant and performing arts center. Now, he's taking his menu to Boulder for gamedays, and his menu will be stacked with soul food.

"Oh man, we have red beans and rice. We got gumbo, yams, catfish, okra, pulled pork, brisket. Just about 10 items on the menu," Allen said. "So, don't get me to lying it's all going to be good."

Now that you have your soul food, how about getting some Seoul Flava? That's the name of the business Candace Knight owns, and she serves Korean recipes mixed with a touch of soul food. It's all the food she grew up eating from her mom and she is happy to bring a piece of home to Folsom Field.

"Getting people to experience something brand new and hopefully they can enjoy it like a piece of our home which can be enjoyed by them," Knight said. "I think it's valuable if they can get a taste of our flavors in a place that they probably can't really get it in Boulder. So, that means a lot."

Fans will be able to find both businesses in the Fan Fest Area on Duane Field. It opens up at 3 p.m. Kickoff for the CU-North Dakota State game is at 6 p.m.