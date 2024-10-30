Colorado Avalanche Information Center begins forecasting for season on Halloween

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will begin forecasting for the season on Halloween. The CAIC said that avalanche season is underway where an early season storm dumped 12 to 16 inches of snow in some spots of the southern mountains.

Regular daily forecasts will continue through May 2025. According to the CAIC, two people died in avalanches in Colorado last season compared to the 2022-2023 season when there were 11 fatalities.

The CAIC urges those going into the Colorado high country to check current conditions on the website.