Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Avalanche Information Center begins forecasting for season on Halloween

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Avalanche Information Center begins daily forecasts starting Oct. 31
Colorado Avalanche Information Center begins daily forecasts starting Oct. 31 01:15

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will begin forecasting for the season on Halloween. The CAIC said that avalanche season is underway where an early season storm dumped 12 to 16 inches of snow in some spots of the southern mountains. 

Regular daily forecasts will continue through May 2025. According to the CAIC, two people died in avalanches in Colorado last season compared to the 2022-2023 season when there were 11 fatalities. 

The CAIC urges those going into the Colorado high country to check current conditions on the website

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.