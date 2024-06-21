Colorado authorities search for suspect who stole 12-year-old's bike outside Walmart

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who stole a 12-year-old's bike that was locked outside of a Walmart store. The theft happened about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart located at 13420 Coalmine Ave.

A picture of the young man's bike that was stolen outside the Walmart. Jefferson County

Investigators said the boy rode his bike to the store to buy fishing tackle when he locked up his bike outside and went inside the store.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who stole a 12-year-old's bike locked up outside the Walmart at 13420 Coalmine Ave. Jefferson County

The suspect went into the store where he stole bolt cutters and used them to steal the bike.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words COLUMBIA and a logo on the back, blue/black shorts, white tennis shoes with black short socks and a black and white baseball hat with a logo.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a bike locked up outside the Walmart at 13420 Coalmine Ave. Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows anything about the suspect, bike or saw what happened to call the tip line at 303.271.5612.

On Wednesday, 6/19/24, at about 1:15 p.m., a 12-year-old rode his bike to Walmart at 13420 Coalmine Ave. to buy fishing tackle. He locked up his bike and went inside to make his purchase. The suspect you see in the photos saw the bike pictured below, went into the store and stole… pic.twitter.com/DVwwaU83Kp — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 21, 2024