Colorado authorities search for suspect who stole 12-year-old's bike outside Walmart

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who stole a 12-year-old's bike that was locked outside of a Walmart store. The theft happened about 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walmart located at 13420 Coalmine Ave. 

jeffco-stolen-bike-3jcso.jpg
A picture of the young man's bike that was stolen outside the Walmart.  Jefferson County

Investigators said the boy rode his bike to the store to buy fishing tackle when he locked up his bike outside and went inside the store. 

jeffco-stolen-bike-2jcso.jpg
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who stole a 12-year-old's bike locked up outside the Walmart at 13420 Coalmine Ave. Jefferson County

The suspect went into the store where he stole bolt cutters and used them to steal the bike. 

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words COLUMBIA and a logo on the back, blue/black shorts, white tennis shoes with black short socks and a black and white baseball hat with a logo. 

jeffco-stolen-bike-1jcso.jpg
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for stealing a bike locked up outside the Walmart at 13420 Coalmine Ave.  Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows anything about the suspect, bike or saw what happened to call the tip line at 303.271.5612.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 1:13 PM MDT

