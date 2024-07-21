Colorado authorities investigate after officer and suspect shot in Fort Collins
Authorities in Fort Collins say an investigation is underway after an officer and suspect were shot.
According to a press release from the City of Fort Collins, officers responded to a rollover crash at Bryan Avenue and Mountain Avenue. The driver exited the vehicle with a firearm and exchanged gunfire with officers and ran toward Grand View Cemetery where more gunfire happened when officers followed the suspect.
An armored rescue SWAT Unit vehicle arrived on the scene which help allow officers to safely approach the suspect who was injured and that's when officers rendered aid.
The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital.
The officers who was shot in the incident was also taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.
Additional information regarding the incident will come from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.