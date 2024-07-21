Colorado authorities investigate after officer and suspect shot in Fort Collins

Authorities in Fort Collins say an investigation is underway after an officer and suspect were shot.

According to a press release from the City of Fort Collins, officers responded to a rollover crash at Bryan Avenue and Mountain Avenue. The driver exited the vehicle with a firearm and exchanged gunfire with officers and ran toward Grand View Cemetery where more gunfire happened when officers followed the suspect.

FCPS is investigating an officer involved shooting. Both an officer and suspect were shot. CIRT has been activated to investigate the incident. There is no threat to the community. The injured officer is expected to recover. Additional information will be released when possible. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 21, 2024

An armored rescue SWAT Unit vehicle arrived on the scene which help allow officers to safely approach the suspect who was injured and that's when officers rendered aid.

The suspect was then taken into custody and taken to a hospital.

The officers who was shot in the incident was also taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

Additional information regarding the incident will come from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.