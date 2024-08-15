Colorado authorities impound vehicle clocked at 105 mph in 55 mph zone

Authorities in Parker announced on Facebook that a driver was cited for reckless driving and their vehicle was towed away after being caught for excessive speeding.

According to the Parker Police Department, a Ford Mustang Shelby Cobra was clocked going 105 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The vehicle was then towed and impounded by authorities.

Cool Car, Now We're Towing It It feels fantastic to drive a Shelby Cobra, but not so much when you see it towed away... Posted by Parker Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2024

Parker PD is sending a reminder to the public of the dangers of excessive speeding while putting other drivers at risk for serious crashes.

The police department is also issuing a warning to the public that excessive speeding will possibly lead to vehicles being towed away and impounded.