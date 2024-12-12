Colorado internet crimes against children officers arrest suspect in year-long "sextortion" investigation

The Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has made an arrest in its nearly year-long "sextortion" investigation. Jamir Deante Bright of Aurora was arrested last Friday, Dec. 5, on an active felony warrant for two charges related to child exploitation and one charge related to criminal extortion.

According to investigators, the charges stem from an internet crimes against children investigation that began in January after school resource officers with the Aurora Police Department received numerous reports of sextortion targeting students at several local schools.

Jamir Deante Bright Aurora Police

According to the Aurora Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, "Sextortion is a form of exploitation where children are blackmailed most often through the threat of publishing an explicit image. Sextortion could also involve sharing sexually explicit images with others in exchange for money."

In this case, investigators determined that victims were targeted with both types of sextortion in this case.

Authorities offered some advice for parents and caregivers about how this may have happened.

"The biggest thing is to be aware. Understand that there are people out there who... this is what they consider their job. They go out and they look for easy victims," said Aurora Internet Crimes Against Children Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

The investigation included Aurora police detectives, Homeland Security investigators, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Denver District Attorney's Office. Several electronic devices were seized and examined and social media profiles were searched to identify suspects in the investigation.

According to investigators, Bright was identified as the primary suspect in the case, along with two minor-aged accomplices including a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, both of Denver. The juveniles, who are not being named because of their age, face charges in Aurora Municipal Court while Bright faces charges in Arapahoe District Court.

Bright has been released from custody on $10,000 bond.

Additional Information from the Aurora Police Department:

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.