Colorado authorities alert public to look for car that injured pedestrian, drove away

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department asked the public for help locating a gray Ford Mustang on Saturday following an early morning collision between the car and a pedestrian. The car left the scene. 

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation took DPD's search state-wide with a Medina Alert, sending the car's descriptions to Colorado travelers via overhead highway signs.

DPD first posted on social media about the crash at 12:30 a.m. The Mustant struck the pedestrian near Santa Fe Drive's interchange with Interstate 25. The unidentified pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The ramp from southbound I-25 to Santa Fe was closed during the response and investigation. 

The 2015 model Mustang is believed to have a Colorado license plate: CZDW34.  

hit-and-run-medina-alert-type-of-mustang-from-cbi.jpg
A stock photo of the 2015 Ford Mustang model which police are seeking as a result of a crash early Saturday morning which seriously injured a pedestrian.  Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on the car's location or its driver is asked to call Denver PD at (720) 913-2000 or Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

The Medina Alert system is in its 10th year. It is named after 21-year-old Jose Medina. Medina was a valet driver for an establishment a block away from the CBS News Colorado studio when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2021. A taxi driver witnessed the crash and followed the offending car and driver, and gave police the vehicle's license plate. That driver was captured and eventually sentenced to 12 years in prison for Medina's death.

When signed into law, the Medina Alert system was the first of its kind in the country.    

Logan Smith

Logan Smith is an assignment desk editor at CBS Colorado in Denver with more than 30 years of journalism experience in digital, television and print media.

