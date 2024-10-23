Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton gets AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for first time in his career
Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton earned his first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after a standout performance that helped trigger Denver's 33-10 rout of the Saints last Thursday.
"I'm proud of him," Coach Sean Payton said. "Certainly when you look at the game, he was one of the guys on defense that got a game ball. It was a real good game for him."
Barton recorded a half dozen solo stops among his eight tackles, had a sack, broke up a pass and scooped up a fumble that he returned for a 52-yard touchdown, celebrating by backpedaling into the end zone from about the 5-yard line.
His play has helped the Broncos make up for the loss of leading tackler Alex Singleton to a torn ACL in Week 3. Ever since then, Barton has called Denver's defensive plays.
"The good thing about this defense and something I love about this defense is everyone eats," Barton said. "You don't know whose day it is going to be. In this defense, everyone makes plays ... It's a lot of fun."
Barton said his role in Denver's top-5 defense is exactly what he envisioned when he signed a one-year, $3.5 million free agent deal last summer on the heels of a 121-tackle season for Washington, which followed a four-year run in Seattle.
Barton said he's a big fan of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's aggressive style, which suits him so well.
"During free agency I envisioned this for myself," Barton said. "I've just always believed in it. I believe in what V.J. calls and his philosophies. A lot of things defensively as a whole are coming to fruition."
The Broncos signed Barton to replace Josey Jewell, who signed a three-year, $22.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers after six seasons in Denver.