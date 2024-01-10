Watch CBS News
Colorado Buffs' Coach Prime calls out college football after Saban retires

By Eric Christensen

/ CBS Colorado

Alabama head coach Nick Saban shocked the sports world by announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide head coach is widely considered the best college football coach ever. 

In 17 seasons at Alabama, Saban won 6 National Championships and lost only 3 games or more twice during his tenure. 

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders responded to the news on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "That game has changed so much that it chased the GOAT away." 

Sanders also called for College football to take a honest look at itself. The sport has changed drastically over the past few seasons with the advent of the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness which has allowed players to earn money. 

Coach Prime knows Saban well. The two are friends and have appeared in several commercials together. 

