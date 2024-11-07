Which Denver schools are on the ones DPS superintendent is recommending for closure? See the full list

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero on Thursday evening announced that the following schools are recommended for closure:

Columbian Elementary School

Castro Elementary School

Schmitt Elementary School

International Academy of Denver at Harrington

Palmer Elementary School

West Middle School

Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design

The following program changes, or school restructures which do not require a board vote, are also recommended (ECE stands for Early Childhood Education):

Kunsmiller becomes 6-12 only (remove 1-5)

Dora Moore becomes ECE-5 only (remove 6-8)

DCIS Baker 6-12 becomes DCIS Baker MS (remove 9-12)

Marrero made the announcement during a Board of Education work session. The school district said in a statement that the closure recommendations are made "to ensure that all DPS students are provided the same level of learning opportunities and wrap-around support no matter where they live within the District or what school they attend."

Castro Elementary School RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Next week members of the board will visit the affected schools to meet with families and staff.

On Nov. 18 DPS will receive feedback from the community during the board's public comment session.

Then on Nov. 21, the school board will then vote on the schools they plan to close and consolidate.

Students in a third-grade classroom gather on the floor for a morning lesson at Castro Elementary, a small bilingual school in the Denver Public School system, on Aug. 24, 2022 in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In the fall of 2022, Marrero recommended 10 schools that fit the criteria for closure but the school board rejected his recommendation saying it was a rushed process and it rescinded the resolution and directed the superintendent to address declining enrollment. Last year the district closed three schools: Denver Discovery, Fairview Elementary and Math and Science Leadership Academy.

This year the board will try a new model, including prioritizing a cluster of schools near each other with low enrollment and considering avoiding dangerous roads when developing new attendance patterns for kids.

"We know how hard it's going to be, so we're taking this very seriously," said Dr. Carrie A. Olson said. "We're thinking about community engagement that the board will be involved in next week with all the schools, we want to hear from communities."

"We'll do this with as much care and concern as we can," she said.