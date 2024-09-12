Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble brings Brazilian Dance to Denver stage

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance gears up for performances of "Black Orpheus"

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance gears up for performances of "Black Orpheus"

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is kicking off its 54th season with "Black Orpheus." The performance includes two different works that celebrate the rich culture of Brazil. It's a cultural fusion in music and dance.

"Very colorful, very party oriented, high energy, and fun," Choreographer and dancer, Carlos dos Santos said of the performance.

"Black Orpheus" is a telling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through dance. This version is set during Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janiero and features the Brazilian traditional dances of samba and capoeira.

"Capoeira is a martial arts that was developed in Brazil…came from Africa in one aspect and developed in Brazil," dos Santos explained.

"Black Orpheus" was first choreographed by Jelon Vieira for the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble in 2003. In addition to "Black Orpheus", the ensemble will be performing dos Santos's "Divinities" which is also rooted in Brazilian tradition. Dos Santos has a long history will both Brazil and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. He danced with several Brazilian companies before joining the ensemble at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance for several years in the early 2000's.

"His piece…Carlos's piece, 'Divinities' is really about the Orishas," Parker Robinson explained.

The Orishas are the Gods in the Yoruba religion, which originated in West Africa but migrated to South America.

"It's fusion – a fusion of knowledge, a fusion of passion, a fusion of expression," dos Santos told CBS News Colorado.

This fall concert is a tribute to the long relationship that Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has had with Brazil; and she's proud to bring it to Denver audiences.

"We can't celebrate each other until we know more about each other," Parker Robinson told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: For Tickets & Information about "Black Orpheus"

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is performing "Black Orpheus" on Saturday, September 14, 2024 and Sunday, September 15, 2024 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.