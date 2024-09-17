Colorado event Aurora Mini Con coming up, where City of Aurora celebrates all things pop culture

Aurora Mini-Con is coming up this Saturday with fun for the whole family and it's free

Aurora Mini-Con is coming up this Saturday with fun for the whole family and it's free

Come out and celebrate all things pop culture with the City of Aurora. Costumes are encouraged. There will be prizes.

Aurora Mini Con is a free family friendly festival featuring comics, cosplay, and all things pop culture. There will be a costume contest, gaming tournaments, scavenger hunt and lots of comic-themed activities.

"We have some celebrity sightings including a panel of TV hosts from 'Captain's Log.' We also have an actor from 'Star Trek: Voyager,'" said Ginger White Brunetti, Director of Library and Cultural Services for the City of Aurora.

Manu Intiraymi from "Star Trek: Voyager will be part of a panel discussion and then do a meet & greet."R2D2 of "Star Wars" fame will also being making an appearance at the festival. From anime to video games, Aurora Mini Con has got it all.

"We love offering free and affordable, low cost and accessible event for our community. What a great way to celebrate pop culture, meet fun celebrities like R2D2, and really bring the community together to do something that's fun for all ages," White Brunetti explained.

LINK: Aurora Mini Con

Aurora Mini Con is Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Campus.