Cinema Q Film Festival amplifying Black queer voices in Denver

For 16-years, Denver Film's Cinema Q Film Festival has explored the stories within the LGBTQ+ community, giving voice to many who were not being heard through mainstream media.

Denver Film

"Sharing their stories is important. That gives representation; but it also allows for other people to know there's other life experiences that are out there than just what we're constantly fed," said Dr. tara jae, founder of Black Pride Colorado.

This year, Denver Film is boosting its partnership with Black Pride Colorado, making sure that Black queer voices are being heard at full volume.

"Black queer folks are the biggest culture fuelers and influencers and we need to acknowledge that more," jae explained.

Black Pride Colorado will be holding a creative affair for mingling and networking; and a panel discussion featuring Black creatives.

"Making sure they have a space to show their films and connecting with other creatives in the community to make sure there's a stronger network," jae said.

CBS

Tara jae is dedicated to making sure the Black queer community has a variety of avenues and spaces to express its creativity and show up as their authentic selves.

"We're trying to make it a safe space for people to come in and connect have those moments of abundance," jae said.

Moments which historically have been few and far between for this particular community.

The BLQ Disruptors panel discussion is on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Sie FilmCenter. The BLQ Creative Affair is also on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sie FilmCenter.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Cinema Q Film Festival

Denver Film's Cinema Q Film Festival runs from August 8 – August 11, 2024 at the Sie FilmCenter.