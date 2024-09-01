Children's "life coach" found in car with naked boy now headed to prison

A 32-year-old self-proclaimed life coach for children who was found sleeping in a parked car with a naked 12-year-old boy was sentenced Thursday to 29 years in prison.

The car was found by Thornton Police Department officers in June 2022 parked outside a restaurant.

Frank Raymond was arrested at the scene, but it took several moths for Thornton detectives to piece together the entirety of the case.

The 12-year-old boy, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, described Raymond as his "life coach" and denied any sexual relationship existed between them.

Detectives acquired a search warrant for Raymond phone and found evidence to the contrary - videos of Raymond engaging in sex acts with the 12-year-old.

More evidence - "thousands of files of child sex abuse materials," the DA's Office stated - was located in a cloud storage account.

Frank Raymond following his arrest in June 2022 in Thornton. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Raymond pleaded guilty in late May to felony assault, attempted sexual assault on a child, and sexual exploitation charges. In exchange, prosecutors dropped 21 other felony counts that had been filed against him.

Raymond posed as a children's life coach, play therapist and mentor while using the name Arya Magi online and on social media.

An X account belonging to Frank Raymond, 32-year-old Denver man who professed to be a life coach and mentor to children while using a different name. Raymond was sentenced to state prison after police found him sleeping in a car with a naked 12-year-old boy. X

"This was an outrageous and horrific crime," said District Attorney Brian Mason. "Sexual assault on a child is disgraceful. This defendant preyed on a young boy under the guise of a mentor and life coach. The boy entrusted this defendant and then he harmed this young child in a deep and profound way. If not for a thorough and exhaustive investigation by the Thornton Police Department, this defendant may still be out there preying on other children. I'm thankful for their work and the work of my DA Office team in securing this conviction and sentence. With this significant sentence to the Department of Corrections, this defendant will not be able to harm another child for a long time."