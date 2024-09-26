Charlie Blackmon's dad throws out ceremonial first pitch on one of Rockies great's last games

Charlie Blackmon's father threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Thursday at Coors Field in one of his son's final games before retirement.

It was a strike.

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies poses with his parents Myron and Ellen Blackmon after they threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 26, 2024. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Blackmon announced earlier this week that this is his last season in the MLB. The 38-year-old had three RBIs and three runs in the Colorado Rockies come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

"I think you just never know what's going to happen at Coors Field," Blackmon said. "I told the guys that was a Coors Field grinder. We've seen that game before, over and over. You've got to make sure you never quit. You never know what could happen."

Blackmon's two-run home run in the second inning was the 227th of his 14-year career, tying Carlos Gonzalez for the fifth in franchise history.

His three RBIs were his most in a game since May 27.

The Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"I think I'd like to be able to enjoy this, these last three games," Blackmon said. "I don't have any goals except for the fact I want to remember as much as I can and enjoy it."