The CELL exhibit in Denver engages visitors to identify extremism, protect their communities

An exhibit in downtown Denver created after the 9/11 attacks reopened this past spring after a five-year hiatus.

It's called the CELL and it aims to inform visitors about what they can do to prevent terrorism.

The exhibit has been updated to reflect what its curators see as current threats to American security.

The CELL exhibit aims to educate visitors about terrorism and the dangers of violent extremism. And how everyone can play a role in preventing it.

James Hippensteel, manager of education and programs for The CELL said, "terrorism is defined as any type of violence or threatened violence that have some type of ideological motive. And its ultimate objective, physiologically, is to create fear to whomever is being targeted with that terrorism."

CELL stands for "Counter Terrorism Education Learning Lab." With hands-on interactive displays and multimedia presentations, visitors learn about the root causes of violent extremism and how these threaten the security of the United States.

"So what we do here at The CELL exhibit is we try to dispel some of the myths surrounding some of these violent extremist ideologies," said Hippensteel.

Visitors see how politicians can weaponize words and rhetoric to promote hate. They also see examples of leaders rising to combat the forces of hatred and bigotry, and they are given techniques to identify hate speech.

"We are bringing in students to the CELL exhibit where they take 60 to 90 minutes to explore and engage with the content and just being better awareness about the security threats and violet extremist threats we are facing today," Hippensteel said.

Visitors leave understanding how extremism can radicalize people from every walk of life.

There is a classroom space in the back where people can review what they saw and heard.

Hippensteel added, "In the 'Champion Change' part of the exhibit, we learn how we can combat the forces of hatred and bigotry. Here we hear voices of Zanaib Al-Suwaij to Lady Gaga and from former President Bush and former President Obama all speaking to what Abraham Lincoln called 'the better angels of our nature.'"

"Let us fight with love with faith and courage so our families will not be destroyed," said a young girl featured in the exhibit.

Find out more about The CELL at its website.