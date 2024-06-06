Here's where you can celebrate Pride in Colorado
Colorado celebrates Pride all over the state this month. LGBTQIA+ Pride Month started following the Stonewall riots in New York on June 28, 1969. Five years later, in 1974, Denver's Pride traces its roots to a picnic following anti-LGBTQIA+ ordinances repealed in Denver.
Here is a list of events in Colorado during Pride month.
Thursday, June 6
Pride Anniversary Celebration: Center on Colfax, Denver, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Indie 102.3 Pride Kickoff Concert, Meow Wolf, 1338 1st Street, Denver, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Rainbow Alley's Hike: Rocky Mountain Arsenal, 8 a.m.
Dyketopia 3rd Annual Pridestravagayza: The Oriental Theater, Denver
Longmont Pride: 700 Longs Peak Ave., 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Adams County Pride: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pikes Peak Pride Fest: Alamo Square Park, 215 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Greeley Pride: 4901 W. 20th St., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Jurassic Pride: Durango, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Montrose Pride: Shanes Way, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Silverthorne Pride: 491 Rainbow Drive, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Queer Capitol Hill Walking Tour: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Pikes Peak Pride Fest Parade: Acacia Park to Pioneer Museum on Tejon Street, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, June 11
CU Boulder Pride Ice Cream Celebration: 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Friday, June 14
Black Excellence Gala: Denver Botanic Gardens, 7 p.m.. - 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Yampa Valley Pride: Farmer's Market and Craig Pride in the Barn
Longmont Pride: Roosevelt Park, 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Leadville Pride and Parade: Harrison Ave., All Day
Loveland Pride Walk and Celebration: Foote Lagoon Civic Center, Begins at 11 a.m.
Ouray County Pride in the Park: Ridgeway, Hartwell Park, begins at 12:30 p.m.
Pride Night at the Rockies: Coors Field, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets required.
Sunday, June 16
YouthSeen Queer Cookout: Sie FilmCenter, Denver, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday, June 21
QTPOC Pride Summer Solstice: 1750 30th Street, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23
Denver PrideFest and Parade: Saturday, Civic Center Park begins at 11 a.m. Sunday; Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. at Cheesman
Saturday, June 29
Northern Colorado Pride: Loveland's Ranch Events Complex, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Seco Pride in Lamar: Enchanted Forest, 201 E Beech Street, Noon - 5.p.m.
Thornton Pride: Arts & Culture Center, Noon - 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Boulder Pridefest: 1212 Canyon Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.