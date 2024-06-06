Here's where you can celebrate Pride in Colorado

Learn the history behind the first gay & lesbian march in Denver

Colorado celebrates Pride all over the state this month. LGBTQIA+ Pride Month started following the Stonewall riots in New York on June 28, 1969. Five years later, in 1974, Denver's Pride traces its roots to a picnic following anti-LGBTQIA+ ordinances repealed in Denver.

Employees of Coors Brewing Company hold balloons that spell out PRIDE as they take part in the Denver Pride Parade on June 25, 2023. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Thursday, June 6

Pride Anniversary Celebration: Center on Colfax, Denver, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Indie 102.3 Pride Kickoff Concert, Meow Wolf, 1338 1st Street, Denver, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Rainbow Alley's Hike: Rocky Mountain Arsenal, 8 a.m.

Dyketopia 3rd Annual Pridestravagayza: The Oriental Theater, Denver

Longmont Pride: 700 Longs Peak Ave., 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Adams County Pride: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pikes Peak Pride Fest: Alamo Square Park, 215 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Greeley Pride: 4901 W. 20th St., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jurassic Pride: Durango, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Montrose Pride: Shanes Way, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Silverthorne Pride: 491 Rainbow Drive, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Queer Capitol Hill Walking Tour: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Pikes Peak Pride Fest Parade: Acacia Park to Pioneer Museum on Tejon Street, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 11

CU Boulder Pride Ice Cream Celebration: 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 14

Black Excellence Gala: Denver Botanic Gardens, 7 p.m.. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Yampa Valley Pride: Farmer's Market and Craig Pride in the Barn

Longmont Pride: Roosevelt Park, 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Leadville Pride and Parade: Harrison Ave., All Day

Loveland Pride Walk and Celebration: Foote Lagoon Civic Center, Begins at 11 a.m.

Ouray County Pride in the Park: Ridgeway, Hartwell Park, begins at 12:30 p.m.

Pride Night at the Rockies: Coors Field, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets required.

Sunday, June 16

YouthSeen Queer Cookout: Sie FilmCenter, Denver, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, June 21

QTPOC Pride Summer Solstice: 1750 30th Street, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23

Denver PrideFest and Parade: Saturday, Civic Center Park begins at 11 a.m. Sunday; Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. at Cheesman

Saturday, June 29

Northern Colorado Pride: Loveland's Ranch Events Complex, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Seco Pride in Lamar: Enchanted Forest, 201 E Beech Street, Noon - 5.p.m.

Thornton Pride: Arts & Culture Center, Noon - 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Boulder Pridefest: 1212 Canyon Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.