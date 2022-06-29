CDC: Colorado reports 7 cases of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Colorado has seven cases of monkeypox as of June 29. There are more than 300 cases across the country.

The Biden administration's new strategy will speed up testing in an effort to fight the spread of monkeypox as well as send large batches of vaccines to communities where the virus is spreading quickly.

The virus can cause a rash similar to chickenpox. Most people recover within weeks of infection.

Monkeypox can be spread through close contact with those who already have it. Symptoms can vary and include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and can often include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. Those can appear on the face, hands, feet or genital area.

State health leaders are quick to point out that it does not spread as quickly as COVID.

"This virus is not nearly as transmissible, we are not seeing widespread transmission at this point," said CDPHE's Scott Bookman.