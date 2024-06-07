Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS documentary "McMeen in the Middle: Denver's Migrant Crisis" to air Saturday June 15 at 6:30PM

By Anna Alejo

/ CBS Colorado

As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity
As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity 00:52

School is out for Denver Public Schools, wrapping a historic year as DPS received record numbers of migrant students from the southern border.

Thursday night CBS Colorado held a special screening of a documentary looking at the human impact: McMeen in the Middle, Denver's Migrant Crisis.

We invited educators and community leaders to McMeen Elementary to view the special and engage in a conversation about the challenges and triumphs this school, its teachers and families have faced during this unprecedented year.

And to consider solutions.  See the documentary trailer here.

csm-mcmeen-in-the-middle-saturday-june-15-promo.png
CBS

We will broadcast our documentary McMeen in the Middle on Saturday June 15, at 6:30 PM.

panel-for-mcmeen-in-the-middle.png
CBS
img-3807.jpg
CBS

And on Monday June 17th at 8 PM, we'll stream the screening event held at McMeen, including the community conversation.

Anna Alejo

Anna Alejo is CBS News Colorado's Executive Producer of Community Impact. She works with the news team to develop more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level, ensuring diverse voices are represented in programming.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 10:15 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.