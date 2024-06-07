CBS documentary "McMeen in the Middle: Denver's Migrant Crisis" to air Saturday June 15 at 6:30PM

As end of school year approaches, McMeen Elementary celebrates its rich diversity

School is out for Denver Public Schools, wrapping a historic year as DPS received record numbers of migrant students from the southern border.

Thursday night CBS Colorado held a special screening of a documentary looking at the human impact: McMeen in the Middle, Denver's Migrant Crisis.

We invited educators and community leaders to McMeen Elementary to view the special and engage in a conversation about the challenges and triumphs this school, its teachers and families have faced during this unprecedented year.

And to consider solutions. See the documentary trailer here.

We will broadcast our documentary McMeen in the Middle on Saturday June 15, at 6:30 PM.

And on Monday June 17th at 8 PM, we'll stream the screening event held at McMeen, including the community conversation.